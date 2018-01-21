Weltrekord? Hugo Vau auf der 35m Monsterwelle in Nazare

War es ein Weltrekord für Hugo Vau? Auf jeden Fall war es der Ritt seines Lebens für den 40 Jahre alten Portugiesen, der sagt er habe eine der größten Wellen gesurft, die jemals in Nazare, Portugal, gesehen wurden.

Die Welle – Spitzname ‘Big Mama’ – soll laut Berichten bis zu 35 Meter hoch sein. Wenn das bestätigt wird, schlägte Hugo Vau den Rekord von Garrett McNamara, der 2011 in Praia do Norte eine 23-Meter-Welle besiegte.

“Heute sah ich wahrscheinlich die größte Welle, die von Hugo Vau in Nazare gesurft wurde”, sagte Teamkollege Jorge Leal, der am Mittwoch (17. Januar) ein Video von dem aufgenommen hat, was Vau beim Surfen auf der rekordverdächtigen Welle zeigt.

Es ist schwierig, Vau in Leals Filmmaterial zu erkennen.,

Die riesigen Wellen vor den Stränden von Nazare haben dazu beigetragen, dass das Resort eine der touristischen Attraktionen der Region geworden ist.

Extreme Wetterbedingungen – einschließlich starker Winde – haben Top-Surfer in der letzten Woche in Nazare begeistert. Auf dem Titelfoto dieses Artikels sehen Sie den Deutsch-Österreicher Sebastian Steudtner (32) auf einer anderen Riesenwelle am 18. Januar 2018 in Nazare.

Nazare was absolutely giant a few days a go. Stoked we all got some really big waves ??

Check out our full edit… https://t.co/dSRCx14TS2 — Sebastian Steudtner (@steudtner) 20. Januar 2018

Der Franzose Benjamin Sanchis brach Medienberichten zufolge McNamaras Rekord, indem er eine 33-Meter-Welle surfte, auch in Nazare, obwohl seine Leistung vom Guinness-Buch der Rekorde nie anerkannt wurde.

Die Videos von Hugo Vau aus der Monsterwelle wurden zehntausendfach geteilt.