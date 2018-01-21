Eilmeldung

Eilmeldung

Portugal

Weltrekord? Hugo Vau auf der 35m Monsterwelle in Nazare

Sie lesen gerade:

Weltrekord? Hugo Vau auf der 35m Monsterwelle in Nazare

Weltrekord? Hugo Vau auf der 35m Monsterwelle in Nazare
Schriftgrösse Aa Aa

War es ein Weltrekord für Hugo Vau? Auf jeden Fall war es der Ritt seines Lebens für den 40 Jahre alten Portugiesen, der sagt er habe eine der größten Wellen gesurft, die jemals in Nazare, Portugal, gesehen wurden.

Die Welle – Spitzname ‘Big Mama’ – soll laut Berichten bis zu 35 Meter hoch sein. Wenn das bestätigt wird, schlägte Hugo Vau den Rekord von Garrett McNamara, der 2011 in Praia do Norte eine 23-Meter-Welle besiegte.

“Heute sah ich wahrscheinlich die größte Welle, die von Hugo Vau in Nazare gesurft wurde”, sagte Teamkollege Jorge Leal, der am Mittwoch (17. Januar) ein Video von dem aufgenommen hat, was Vau beim Surfen auf der rekordverdächtigen Welle zeigt.

Es ist schwierig, Vau in Leals Filmmaterial zu erkennen.,

Die riesigen Wellen vor den Stränden von Nazare haben dazu beigetragen, dass das Resort eine der touristischen Attraktionen der Region geworden ist.

Extreme Wetterbedingungen – einschließlich starker Winde – haben Top-Surfer in der letzten Woche in Nazare begeistert. Auf dem Titelfoto dieses Artikels sehen Sie den Deutsch-Österreicher Sebastian Steudtner (32) auf einer anderen Riesenwelle am 18. Januar 2018 in Nazare.


Der Franzose Benjamin Sanchis brach Medienberichten zufolge McNamaras Rekord, indem er eine 33-Meter-Welle surfte, auch in Nazare, obwohl seine Leistung vom Guinness-Buch der Rekorde nie anerkannt wurde.

Die Videos von Hugo Vau aus der Monsterwelle wurden zehntausendfach geteilt.

If anyone has photos or extra footage of this bomb, give us a shout! ? I am so grateful to my brother alex_botelho for the whip into the biggest wave of my life. Thanks Jesus polvo32 for the call you magic animal! Thanks to marcelolunaoficial for the backup safety and life_health_vitality_coaching for all the mental and physical prep, that made all the difference! andrew_cotty mcnamara_s jamie_mitcho kealiihawaii this one had a bit of all of you filthy animals!!! Now we got one more in The family alex_botelho ????????????Special thanks to my family joaomoraisvau and to the fanciest gipsy ever jo__castro for all the inspiration motivation and love: This one goes for you!!! Thanks to my sponsors for making the dream come true and to municipiodanazare . #mb #mbambassador #mbfamily patagonia patagoniaeurope prioenergy visitazores malo.clinic futuresfins webstersurfboards #Repost polvo32 with get_repost ・・・ PROUD OF YOU VAU!!! Today i saw probably the biggest wave surfed at nazaré by hugovau on the biggest swell ever! hugovau team up with alex_botelho and marcelolunaoficial … hard conditions but perseverance from this amazing Portuguese team was speechless! We stay, we seat, and big mama came! Jesus call and Alex with an amazing drive put Hugo on the bomb!!! I’m felling so proud of hugo and alex_botelho as a team!…

Une publication partagée par Hugo Vau (@hugovau) le