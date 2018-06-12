Singapur-Vereinbarung: Was haben Kim und Trump da unterschrieben?

Trump sprach von einer "speziellen Verbindung" zu Kim. Das Dokument nannte er "sehr wichtig", es sei sehr verständlich. Mehr Details gab er aber nicht bekannt.

Er sagte, er werde es "sehr ausführlich" auf einer bevorstehenden Pressekonferenz diskutieren und kündigte an, dass es öffentlich zugänglich gemacht werde.

US-Medien berichten, dass sich die beiden Politiker auf Schritte zur atomaren Abrüstung geeinigt hätten.

Trump hatte gesagt, die Abrüstung werde "sehr, sehr schnell beginnen".

"Wir haben beschlossen, die Vergangenheit hinter uns zu lassen", sagte Nordkoreas Machthaber Kim Jong Un. "Die Welt wird einen großen Wandel erleben", so Kim.

Wie konkret die Schritte sind, ist bisher unklar.

Allerdings gibt es Fotos der unterzeichneten Vereinbarung. Sie zeigen, dass das Dokument vier wichtige Punkte festlegt:

Die Vereinigten Staaten und Nordkorea verpflichten sich, neue Beziehungen zwischen den USA und der Nordkorea aufzubauen, die dem Wunsch der Völker beider Länder nach Frieden und Wohlstand entsprechen. Die Vereinigten Staaten und Nordkorea werden sich gemeinsam für den Aufbau eines dauerhaften und stabilen Friedensregimes auf der koreanischen Halbinsel einsetzen. Nordkorea bekräftigt die Erklärung von Panmunjeom vom 27. April 2018 und verpflichtet sich, auf eine vollständige Entnuklearisierung der koreanischen Halbinsel hinzuarbeiten. Die Vereinigten Staaten und Nordkorea verpflichten sich zum Austausch von Kriegsgefangenen, einschließlich der sofortigen Rückführung der bereits identifizierten Personen.

Trump hält das unterschriebene Dokument hoch REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Der Text im englischen Originalwortlaut

"President Donald J Trump of the United States of America and Chairman Kim Jong Un of the State Affairs Commission of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) held first historic summit in Singapore on June 12, 2018.

"President Trump and Chairman Kim Jong Un conducted a comprehensive in-depth and sincere exchange of opinions on the issues related to the establishment of new US-DPRK relations and the building of a lasting an robust peace regime on the Korean Peninsula. President Trump committed to provide security guarantees to the DPRK, and Chairman Kim Jong Un reaffirmed his firm and unwavering commitment to complete denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.

*Convinced that the establishment of new US-DPRK relations will contribute to the peace and prosperity of the Korean peninsula and of the world, and recognizing that mutual confidence building can promote the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, President Trump and Chairman Kim Jong Un state the following:

*The United States and the DPRK commit to establish new US-DPRK relations in accordance with the desire of the peoples of the two countries for peace and prosperity

*The United States and the DPRK will join their efforts to build a lasting and stable peace regime on the Korean Peninsula

*Reaffirming the April 27, 2018 Panmunjom Declaration, the DPRK commits to work toward complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula

*The United States and the DPRK commit to recovering POW/MIA remains, including the immediate repatriation of those already identified.

*Having acknowledged that the US-DPRK summit – the first in history – was an epochal event of great significance in overcoming decades of tensions and hostilities between the two countries and for the opening up of a new future, President Trump and Chairman Kim Jong Un commit to implement the stipulation in this joint statement fully and expeditiously. The United States and the DPRK commit to hold follow-on negotiations, led by the US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, and a relevant high-level DPRK official, at the earliest possible date, to implement the outcomes of the US-DPRK summit.

*President Donald J Trump of the United States of America and Chairman Kim Jong Un of the State Affairs Commission of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea have committed to cooperate for the development of new US-DPRK relations and for the promotion of peace, prosperity, and security of the Korean Peninsula and of the world."

Spekulationen in sozialen Netzwerken

Was unterschreiben sie? Niemand hat etwas gesagt.

Nutzer überschlugen sich mit Ideen...

"Vielleicht beschließen Sie den Bau eines Trump Hotels in Nordkorea mit Ivanka Spa"

Kim und Trump haben einen gemeinsamen Freund: Ex-Basketballstar Dennis Rodman. Der war sogar nach Singapur gereist, um seine Unterstützung für das Treffen zu symbolisieren.

Ein Twitter-Nutzer meint, Trump und Kim hätten vielleicht eine "Geburtstagskarte für Dennis Rodman" unterschrieben.

Was Trump zu dem Dokument sagen wird, weiß Twitter-Nutzer Bill Crabtree

"Was auch immer es ist... wir wissen schon, dass es "großartig" und "wunderbar" sein wird.