Vorwurf gegen Joe Biden: "An Haar gerochen und Hinterkopf geküsst"

The last 24 hours have been overwhelming, to say the least. Being no stranger to speaking out on topics that are considered controversial (but really shouldn’t be) I was mentally prepared for the onslaught of doubts, insults, questioning of motives, and the occasional death threat. In anticipation of this, I limited comments on my IG to just people who follow me. Social media has produced many good things and probably just as many bad things, and depending on what platform you’re on, the tone and feel of the users vary. What I share here is very different from what I share on FB and Twitter. I come to IG because I feel like I have a community of like-minded incredible people who also come to IG for inspiration, positivity, joy and to rally around issues that make our world better for everyone. I can post about everything from an exciting lip color, to my latest travel adventures, to the latest issue that I’m working on or have an opinion about. In many ways, IG became my retreat from the toxicity of twitter and the negativity of FB. IG has become my “safe space” of sorts. I post this because even though I know this story is just inviting the few negative people on IG to attack me, I also won’t pretend this isn’t also a part of my life and how I choose to stand in my truth. If you need to make yourself feel better by saying the most vile thing possible to me, I invite you to do it on Twitter or FB. I’m not deleting comments on my fan page and it takes too long to block 4,000 people on Twitter. But I WILL block and delete any attacks on my IG. I refuse to go underground and be driven off of a platform I love and I will protect the one safe space I feel I have. I’ll leave the link to this story in my bio for a few days for those who would like to read it. To those who have tagged me in their stories with messages of support, I am so very grateful. I see you, and appreciate you. I didn’t add them to my story because I wasn’t prepared to address that here. Now I am. I am forever grateful to everyone and anyone who supports me publicly or privately - you have no idea how helpful your words are. Onward and upward. ? #SilenceNoMore