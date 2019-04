Ausstellungstipp: Mit dem Mönch am Meer in 3D

View this post on Instagram

We know many of you love Caspar David Friedrich, so let’s dip into his world in a very special way! . From today on and with the help of Virtual Reality you can experience his famous masterpiece „The Monk by the Sea“ in two senses: firstly by entering the space of the picture to explore the question of how the lonely figure felt in the face of the forces of nature; and secondly, by entering into the various layers of the construction of the painting, in order to retrace the progression of Caspar David Friedrich’s painting process. . Since the space in the presentation room is limited, please reserve your time slot tickets online or at the cash desk of the Alte Nationalgalerie. See you there! . ➡️ Link in bio. . . © Staatliche Museen zu Berlin, Alte Nationalgalerie / Andres Kilger #virtualreality #caspardavidfriedrich #romanticism #nationalgalerie #staatlichemuseenzuberlin #htcvive