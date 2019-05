Highline-Wettbewerb: Nichts für schwache Nerven

View this post on Instagram

The third edition of the Russian highline festival has been a total blast. Despite a lot of rain, we managed to rig and send the longest line in all of Russia, break the blindfolded world record, bounce, surf, ropejump, party, play and enjoy this incredibly friendly community every day. Now we are starting our one month long slackline road trip through Georgia and Armenia, all the way to Iran. I think this is gonna be an adventure like very few things before. Slacklife, I am grateful for you ❤ Huge thanks to @aidanwilliamsphoto for these pictures and for being one of my adventure buddies on this trip, as well as to @redfox_outdoor for making it possible!