Alabama verbietet Abtreibungen - Frauen wehren sich

View this post on Instagram

this is not mental health related but i am filled with such anger and disgust at the #alabamaabortionban i felt i had to say something, since i have this platform. if you haven’t heard, the Alabama Legislature just voted to ban nearly all abortions in the state. doctors performing abortions against this ban can face up to 99 years in prison. no exceptions for victims of rape. no exceptions for victims of incest. so for these people who have undergone trauma, there is no autonomy, or justice. this ban will not end abortions, it will only end safe abortions. desperate women will endanger their life to terminate a pregnancy. i am beyond disgusted and saddened that Alabama is moving backwards, that the Senate would pass a bill so detrimental to women, and anyone else with a uterus/ in need of an abortion. @governorkayivey you and your politics disgust me. you have failed and hurt the women in alabama and you should be ashamed. your legacy will be one of disgrace, and you will be remembered as an enemy of women’s rights. i hope you come to realize that. and also, you don’t get to say “life is sacred”, and then turn around and sign execution orders. see you in hell, you fucking hypocrite. #prochoice #alabama #abortionrights #womensrights #womensrightsarehumanrights #humanrights #governorkayivey