Höhenflug der Grünen: Stoppt den Klimawandel jetzt!

Good news: the #bees are fine. They survived the last minute evacuation to escape the helicopter spraying poison onto their home forest in northern #Bavaria. Matthias Rühl was obliged to call in some ten beekeepers to help him to manage a breathtaking urgency bee saving operation: a friend had phoned him to alert about the upcoming helicopter action. "This evacuation had to be done in the shortest possible time", Matthias tells me and camera-operator Eric when we met him for a #Euronews documentary on #green #vote and #euelections2019 in #Germany a few days ago. "We had almost no time, because we were aware that the helicopter could arrive at any moment", Matthias says. "In the dark, during night time, we drove the bees some ten kilometers further away, to this place here. It was quite a hectic rush." German voters got aware that the massive use of #pesticides, #herbicides, #insecticides and other #chemicals in #agriculture and forestry is a threat to natural resources and #biodiversity. That explains why the pro nature party #DieGruenen became Germany's second strongest political party - just behind the center-right CDU/CSU party, but well ahead of the center-left social-democrats SPD. #EnvironmentProtection #NatureProtection #BundNaturschutz #savethebees #beekeeping #bienen #imkerei #Biohonig #honig