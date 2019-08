View this post on Instagram

1325 places in 98 countries for this Friday right now! And counting! Can we make it a hundred countries by Friday? . This Friday we are school striking in Washington DC, Moscow, Mumbai, Shanghai, Lagos, Rio de Janeiro, Sydney, Nuuk, Paris, Nairobi, Santiago, New York, London, Hong Kong, Berlin, Tel Aviv, Toronto, Beirut, Zürich, Kyiv, Havana, Cork, Kampala, Buenos Aires, Seoul, Cape Town, Kyoto, Mexico City, Brussels, Port Vila, Los Angeles, Rome, Kuala Lumpur, Madrid, Auckland and Södertälje just to name a few! Find your local strike or register your own at fridaysforfuture.org , link in bio! #fridaysforfuture #climatestrike #schoolstrike4climate