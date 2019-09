View this post on Instagram

Lady M's Mooncake Gift Boxes are now available at our upcoming Bay Area Pop-Up (September 7-8, 2019). Our 2019 Mooncake Collection includes eight mooncakes in four exclusive flavors, each inspired by a beloved Mille Crêpes cake. The flavor inspired by our Chocolate Mille Crêpes is sure to be one of your favorites. Baked with fine French chocolate, it's all at once traditional and modern. We collaborated with top mooncake producer Kee Wah Bakery for this collection. The Lady M team recipe develops and sources quality ingredients including Japanese matcha, French chocolate, Earl Grey tea, and rose petals. We partner with Kee Wah Bakery for production. The 2019 Lady M Mooncake Collection is the result of our dedicated efforts.