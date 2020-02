Petition und Protest: Keine Todesstrafe für jungen Jesiden Khalid (19)

View this post on Instagram

This is Khalid Shamo. In his 18 years, Khalid has already been through a lot. He survived all the atrocities brought upon his people by the murderous ISIS militias – only to be sentenced to death in Iraq in a murder case now that raises many questions. It hardly even is a case: the Iraqi judiciary is sentencing Khalid to death without any trial! Even Iraqi police confirmed that Khalid wasn’t even in the vicinity of the crime scene in Shinghal, but 200 miles away in an IDP camp in Northern Iraq! The court ignored all the voices in favor of Khalid and sentenced him to death anyway! According to the prosecutors, Khalid shall die on the gallows on March 10th. The Yazidi community in Iraq and the diaspora is in turmoil because the genocidal ISIS crimes have been inadequately prosecuted by the Iraqi judiciary - but now a member of their community falls victim to an unjust court decision. Regardless of whether Khalid is guilty or innocent, it is essential that he receives a fair trial! Apart from the fact that a fair trial most likely would lead to the dropping of charges against Khalid, it would be a building block for a long-term strengthening of the rule of law and the establishment of constitutional principles in Iraq! We demand that an independent, unbiased court should take up the case in Iraq! • • #justice4khalid #savekhalid #khalidshamo @duezen.tekkal @amnestydeutschland @ecchr.eu @humanrightswatch @auswaertigesamt