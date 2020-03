Führt die Coronavirus-Pandemie zum Überwachungsstaat?

A global network of activists are tracking #Surveillance#DataExploitation#Misinformation by tech companies and governments in the global fight against #COVID19



But we need your help.



Have a look at the measures so far⬇️⬇️



And if you can, help us❤️❤️https://t.co/6psMvEVPEYpic.twitter.com/mPCERWU7vW