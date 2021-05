G7-Außenminister beraten über China

Today the world’s leading democracies 🇨🇦 🇪🇺 🇫🇷 🇩🇪 🇮🇹 🇯🇵 🇬🇧 🇺🇸 come together for #G7 talks and decisive action on the most critical global issues, including Russia, China, Iran, and Myanmar #G7UKpic.twitter.com/6cOiv4XKEt