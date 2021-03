NGO-Bericht: Banken tun wenig für das Klima - im Gegenteil

Big banks talk a big game about what they’re doing to address the climate crisis, but let’s be clear: @Chase, @Citi, @BankofAmerica, and @WellsFargo are the world's top four bankers of fossil fuels. Time to #DefundClimateChange. Read more at https://t.co/kWWSZ4zPu3pic.twitter.com/2pnCODcMES