Am #Juneteenth: Song von Keedron Bryant (12) macht Mut

View this post on Instagram

❗️#BlackLivesMatter ❗️Trying to bring some light into these hard times with lil bro @keedronbryant (12yrs old) 🎤🔥... the Hearth & Soul of a kid is pure! Kids don’t know racism, bigotry, until they are taught that way by parents, friends, school etc. It is extremely sad to see what people do to others based color of skin😔 it’s truly unacceptable, unfair and unequal! The only thing we can do is to speak up loud through any output whether it’s social media, music, EDUCATION of the youth etc. Please don’t be quite in these hard times because we all need to come together and fight this disgusting pandemic called RACISM! For all of those who stay quiet and ignore this terrible situation saying “I have nothing to do with this” , guess what... you are a part of the problem as well! This have to change NOW not a week from now... No more ignorance! Let’s fight for EQUALITY🙌 #RestInPeaceGeorgeFloyd