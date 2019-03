Oxfam International has accused the EU of whitewashing some of the world's most notorious tax havens.

In a report issued in Brussels on Wednesday, the nonprofit group says EU finance ministers are set to remove nine countries and territories from their blacklist.

The EU will also add 18 more countries onto its blacklist for failing to reform sufficiently, Oxfam says.

EU finance ministers will review the EU tax haven blacklist at a meeting next week.