Jenseits von Hollywood: Garbie und der Plastikwald

Alarming plastic bulk is brought to life on screen. Garbie in Consumerland is thought-provoking animation produced by means of stop motion from everyday trash. This is revolutionary storytelling employing famous symbols as Barbie and Hollywood to satirically depict horrifying destination awaiting us in the future, unless we change our consumer habits. It challenges status quo revealing danger of waste mismanagement, overconsumption and inspires on urgent action against environmental pollution. It advertises buying less igniting green revolution. Help to produce it by contributing in crowdfunding. Link in bio. #trashart #trashtag #recycleart #plastikwood #garbie