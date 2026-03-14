Trump: "Von Hormus-Blockade betroffene Länder schicken Kriegsschiffe"

Der Krieg im Iran scheint sich immer mehr auszuweiten. Der Iran bedroht die Ukraine, sie habe sich zu einem "legitimen Ziel" gemacht. Unterdessen kündigt U.S.-Präsident Donald Trump an, dass ein Kampf um die Straße von Hormus nicht ausgeschlossen ist.
In einem Beitrag auf Truth Social hat US-Präsident Donald Trump eine neue Phase im Konflikt angekündigt, um die Straße von Hormus offen zu halten.
"Viele Länder, insbesondere diejenigen, die von Irans Versuch betroffen sind, die Straße von Hormus zu schließen, werden in Zusammenarbeit mit den Vereinigten Staaten Kriegsschiffe entsenden, um die Straße offen und sicher zu halten", schrieb Trump.
Er fügte hinzu: "Wir haben bereits 100 % von Irans militärischer Kapazität zerstört, aber es ist einfach für sie, eine Drohne zu schicken, eine Mine abzusetzen oder eine Kurzstreckenrakete irgendwo entlang oder innerhalb dieses Wasserwegs zu starten, egal wie stark sie geschlagen wurden."
Anschließend nannte er einige Länder, die von der Blockade betroffen seien.
"Hoffentlich werden China, Frankreich, Japan, Südkorea, Großbritannien und andere, die von dieser künstlichen Einschränkung betroffen sind, Schiffe in die Region schicken, damit die Straße von Hormus keine Bedrohung mehr durch eine vollständig entmachtete Nation darstellt", so Trump weiter. "Unterdessen werden die Vereinigten Staaten weiterhin die Küste bombardieren und iranische Boote und Schiffe versenken. So oder so werden wir die Straße von Hormus bald OFFEN, SICHER und FREI machen!"
Der Iran machte indes eine Ausnahme von der Blockade der Straße von Hormus und erlaubte zwei indischen Schiffen die Durchfahrt. Nach Angaben der indischen Regierung warten 22 weitere Schiffe noch westlich der Meerenge. Über die Straße von Hormus, die vor der Küste Irans liegt, werden etwa 20 Prozent des weltweiten Öl- und Flüssigerdgastransports auf dem Seeweg abgewickelt.
Trump war über das Risiko "Straße von Hormus" gebrieft worden
Der Vorsitzende des US-Generalstabs, General Dan Caine, hatte Präsident Donald Trump noch bevor die Vereinigten Staaten in den Krieg mit Iran eintraten gewarnt, dass Teheran versuchen könnte, die Straße von Hormus als Vergeltung zu schließen, berichtet das Wall Street Journal unter Berufung auf vertraute Quellen.
Caine habe dem Präsidenten in mehreren Briefings mitgeteilt, dass US-Behörden damit rechnen, dass Iran im Falle eines Konflikts versuchen könnte, die wichtige Schifffahrtsroute mit Seeminen, Drohnen und Raketen zu blockieren, so der Bericht.
Trump soll das Risiko bewusst gewesen sein, er habe sich aber dennoch für den militärischen Einsatz entschieden. Er habe seinen Beratern gesagt, er glaube, dass Teheran wahrscheinlich kapitulieren würde, bevor es zu einem solchen Schritt komme, und dass das US-Militär in der Lage sei, die Wasserstraße bei Bedarf wieder zu öffnen.
Während der laufenden Kämpfe haben die Revolutionsgarden Irans die Straße von Hormus derzeit nahezu vollständig blockiert.
Israels Verteidigungsminister Israel Katz bezeichnete den aktuellen Moment als Schlüsselmoment im Konflikt mit Teheran. Nach Angaben seines Büros intensiviere sich der Kampf und gehe nun in die "entscheidende Phase" über, ohne dass Katz konkrete Zeitangaben machte. Er betonte lediglich, dass diese Phase so lange andauern werde, wie nötig, und rief die Bevölkerung im Iran zugleich zum Widerstand gegen die Führung in Teheran auf.
Iran droht der Ukraine
Ebrahim Azizi, der Vorsitzende der Kommission für nationale Sicherheit und Außenpolitik im Iran, hat indes offen der Ukraine gedroht.
Auf X schrieb der iranische Hardliner: "Durch die Bereitstellung von Drohnenunterstützung für das israelische Regime ist die gescheiterte Ukraine faktisch in den Krieg hineingezogen worden und hat gemäß Artikel 51 der Charta der Vereinten Nationen ihr gesamtes Territorium zu einem legitimen Ziel für den Iran gemacht."
Die Ukraine und Israel sind keine militärischen Verbündeten, teilen jedoch einen gemeinsamen Gegner in Iran – vor allem, weil Russland unter anderem iranische Shahed-Drohnen nutzt, um ukrainische Städte und Infrastruktur anzugreifen.
Kyjiw hat kürzlich technische Unterstützung für die US- und Verbündetenstreitkräfte im Nahen Osten bereitgestellt, um gegen iranische Drohnen vorzugehen, und damit die Aufmerksamkeit iranischer Regierungsstellen auf sich gezogen. Berichten zufolge wurden ukrainische Drohnenexperten und Abfangtechnologie entsandt, um US-Stützpunkte und Partner in Ländern wie Jordanien, Katar und den Vereinigten Arabischen Emiraten zu schützen.
Experten betonen, dass die Bereitstellung defensiver Unterstützung die Ukraine nach internationalem Recht nicht automatisch zu einer Kriegspartei macht. Der in einigen iranischen Stellungnahmen zitierte Artikel 51 der UN-Charta erkennt zwar das Recht auf Selbstverteidigung an, rechtfertigt aber nicht automatisch Angriffe auf Drittstaaten, die defensive Hilfe leisten.
Die ukrainische Regierung betont, dass ihre Unterstützung auf Drohnenabwehrexpertise beschränkt sei und ihre Erfahrung im Schutz gegen von Russland eingesetzte, iranische Drohnen genutzt werde.
Die Beteiligung der Ukraine verdeutlicht die zunehmende Verflechtung des Kriegs in der Ukraine mit den regionalen Spannungen im Nahen Osten, insbesondere im Hinblick auf den Einsatz iranischer Drohnen. Kyjiws Expertise ist für westliche Verbündete, die sich um Irans Drohnenfähigkeiten sorgen, zu einem strategischen Vorteil geworden.
Nach Angaben von Selenskyj haben elf Länder Kyjiw um Hilfe bei der Abwehr von Shahed‑Drohnen gebeten – im Zusammenhang mit den anhaltenden iranischen Angriffen auf Staaten am Persischen Golf.
Bestätigte Berichte, dass die Ukraine ihre Drohnenabwehr-Expertise direkt an Israel weitergibt, gibt es nicht.
Trump: Strategische Öl-Insel Kharg bombardiert
US-Präsident Donald Trump hatte zuvor erklärt, dass das US-Militär Ziele auf der iranischen Insel Kharg massiv bombardiert habe, über die nahezu alle Rohölexporte des Landes abgewickelt werden, und drohte, auch die Ölinfrastruktur der Insel anzugreifen.
"Das United States Central Command hat eine der intensivsten Bombenkampagnen in der Geschichte des Nahen Ostens durchgeführt und alle militärischen Ziele auf Irans Kronjuwel, der Insel Kharg, vollständig ausgelöscht", erklärte Trump in den sozialen Medien.
"Ich habe entschieden, die Ölinfrastruktur der Insel NICHT zu zerstören. Sollte jedoch Iran oder irgendeine andere Partei versuchen, die freie und sichere Durchfahrt von Schiffen durch die Straße von Hormus zu stören, werde ich diese Entscheidung sofort überdenken."
Das United States Central Command (CENTCOM) schreibt auf X: "In der vergangenen Nacht führten US‑Truppen einen groß angelegten Präzisionsschlag auf der iranischen Insel Kharg durch, teilte das United States Central Command (CENTCOM) mit. Bei dem Angriff wurden marine Minenlager, Raketenlagerbunker und zahlreiche weitere militärische Anlagen zerstört, während die zivile Ölinfrastruktur verschont blieb. Insgesamt trafen die US‑Truppen mehr als 90 iranische Militärziele auf der Insel."
Die USA und Israel sind im Umgang mit der Insel bislang vorsichtig vorgegangen, doch Berichten zufolge haben Vertreter der Trump-Regierung erklärt, dass eine Einnahme von Kharg in Betracht gezogen werde, solange der Krieg im Nahen Osten andauert.
Die Insel, die etwa 30 Kilometer vor der iranischen Küste liegt, wickelt laut einem aktuellen Bericht von JP Morgan rund 90 % der iranischen Rohölexporte ab.
Iranische Medien melden 15 Explosionen auf Kharg
Die halbamtliche iranische Nachrichtenagentur Fars berichtete am Samstag von mindestens 15 Explosionen, während eine dichte Rauchwolke über der Insel Kharg aufstieg, die Ziel von US-Angriffen gewesen sein soll.
Den Angaben der Agentur zufolge richteten sich die Angriffe gegen eine Luftabwehranlage, einen Marinestützpunkt, den Kontrollturm des Flughafens sowie den Hubschrauberhangar eines Offshore-Ölunternehmens. Gleichzeitig hieß es, dass keine Ölinfrastruktur beschädigt worden sei.
Weitere aktuelle Informationen zum Iran-Krieg finden Sie unten in unserem Live-Blog in englischer Sprache.
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Trump claims 'many countries' will send warships to keep Strait of Hormuz open to maritime traffic
US President Donald Trump said in a social media post on Saturday that many countries would send warships to keep the Strait of Hormuz open, but gave no details about which countries had agreed to do so.
“We have already destroyed 100% of Iran’s Military capability, but it’s easy for them to send a drone or two, drop a mine, or deliver a close range missile somewhere along, or in, this Waterway, no matter how badly defeated they are,” he wrote on Truth Social.
Trump also said he hoped that China, France, Japan, South Korea and the UK would send ships to the area.
Iran has effectively closed the key waterway to oil and gas exports with a mixture of drone strikes and fear that has prompted major companies like Maersk and Hapag-Llloyd to suspend operations in the Middle East.
A fifth of the world’s crude oil and LNG supplies passes through the waterway. Kpler said on 4 March that traffic through the strait was down 90%.
Lebanon says Israeli strikes since 2 March have killed 826 people
Lebanon's health ministry said on Saturday that Israeli strikes have killed 826 people, including 65 women and 106 children, since the start of the war with Hezbollah, adding that 2,009 others were wounded.
A ministry statement said 31 paramedics were among the dead, raising an earlier toll after the bodies of additional health workers were found following an overnight strike that authorities said hit a healthcare centre in the country's south.
UN chief says 'diplomatic avenues' available to stop war in Lebanon
UN chief António Guterres said on Saturday on a visit to Beirut that diplomatic channels remained open to end the war between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah and urged the international community to support Lebanon.
"There is no military solution, only diplomacy, dialogue and full implementation of the UN Charter and Security Council resolutions. The diplomatic avenues are available, including through my special coordinator for Lebanon...and through key member states," he said.
"My message to the international community is simply step up your engagement, empower the Lebanese state and support the Lebanese Armed Forces to secure the capabilities and resources they need," he added.
Blast heard over Jerusalem after army detects missiles from Iran
Explosions rang out over Jerusalem on Saturday, reporters in the city heard, shortly after the Israeli military warned that it had detected incoming missiles from Iran.
As the Middle East war triggered by US-Israeli strikes on Tehran entered its third week, the military said its "defence system is operating to intercept the threat."
UAE says consulate in Iraqi Kurdistan targeted for second time in a week
The UAE slammed the targeting of its consulate in Iraqi Kurdistan for the second time in a week, the foreign affairs ministry said in a statement on Saturday.
"The United Arab Emirates expressed its strong condemnation and denunciation of the treacherous terrorist attack by a drone, which targeted the UAE Consulate General in Iraqi Kurdistan, for the second time in a week, and resulted in the injury of two security personnel and caused damage to the consulate building," it said.
Two tankers loading oil from Iran’s Kharg Island, vessel-tracker says
According to TankerTrackers, two tankers were loading oil on Kharg on Saturday, hours after the US said it struck Iranian military facilities there.
President Donald Trump said in a social media post early on Saturday that all military installations on the key island had been “totally obliterated.”
Kharg handles almost all of Iran’s crude oil exports.
UPDATE following last night's (2026-03-13) US air strikes on #KhargIsland, #Iran:— TankerTrackers.com, Inc. (@TankerTrackers) March 14, 2026
- All 55 crude oil storage tanks appear to be intact.
- Two Iranian (NITC) #tankers began loading 2.7 million barrels of crude oil this morning. Details with clients.
- Nothing burning.#OOTT
Iranian lawmaker says Ukraine’s drone support makes it a legitimate war target
The head of Iran’s parliamentary committee on national security and foreign policy said that by providing drone support to Israel, Ukraine has “effectively become involved in the war.”
Ebrahim Azizi wrote in a post on X that the entire country has become a target for Iran.
Eleven countries have requested Kyiv’s help in countering Shahed-type drones amid the Iran war and Tehran's ongoing attacks against the Gulf states, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said last week.
As Russia’s all-out war entered its fifth year, Ukraine’s drone interception rate stands at around 80%.
Since 2022 Kyiv has developed a complex and multi-layered air defence system against drones, which includes mobile fire groups, often using pickup trucks armed with heavy machine guns, various electronic warfare and Ukraine’s domestically developed interceptors.
According to Ukraine’s Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi, over 70% of all Shahed-type drones targeting the capital and the Kyiv region were shot down by interceptors in February.
By providing drone support to the Israeli regime, failed Ukraine has effectively become involved in the War and, under Article 51 of the United Nations Charter, has turned its entire territory into a legitimate target for Iran. pic.twitter.com/T35XtSqIBv— ابراهیم عزیزی (@Ebrahimazizi33) March 14, 2026
Lebanon says Israeli strikes have killed 26 paramedics since 2 March
Lebanon's health ministry said on Saturday that Israeli strikes had killed 26 paramedics and wounded 51 others since the conflict erupted between Israel and Hezbollah.
It came after Lebanese authorities said an overnight Israeli strike killed 12 doctors, paramedics and nurses working at a healthcare centre in the southern town of Burj Qalawiya, following another strike on the town of Sawaneh that left two paramedics affiliated with Hezbollah and its ally Amal dead.
The ministry statement also accused Israel of repeatedly "targeting ambulance crews while they were performing rescue duties," after the Israeli military on Saturday accused Hezbollah of using ambulances militarily.
Iran says US and Israeli strikes damaged about 43,000 residential and commercial units
Iranian government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani said on Saturday the damaged structures included 36,469 residential units and 6,179 commercial facilities, according to state-run IRNA news agency.
Iran hasn’t provided any information about military losses and damage.
Mohajerani, meanwhile, said the war has taken a heavy toll on women, with 223 women and girls killed and 2,129 others wounded since 28 February,
She didn’t provide an overall death toll, but previously authorities have said that 1,230 people have been killed.
Fire breaks out near UAE port after drone interception
The fire near Fujairah port in the United Arab Emirates broke out on Saturday following a drone interception, authorities said.
No casualties were reported from the attack, the Fujairah media office said, adding that firefighters were battling the blaze.
Since the beginning of the war, Iran has methodically targeted the Gulf's energy sites from Kuwait to Oman.
The strikes have mostly hit oil and gas fields or sprawling complexes, such as the massive Ras Tanura refinery in Saudi Arabia, Ras Laffan gas processing base in Qatar and the complex housing the UAE's Ruwais refinery.
Two India-bound ships cross Strait of Hormuz, shipping ministry says
Two Indian-flagged tankers carrying liquefied petroleum gas bound for ports in the country's west crossed the Strait of Hormuz, the South Asian country's shipping ministry said on Saturday.
"They crossed the Strait of Hormuz early morning safely and are en route to India," Rajesh Kumar Sinha, special secretary of the ministry of ports, shipping and waterways, said at a news briefing in New Delhi.
Tehran has largely halted traffic through the key sea route, that normally carries one fifth of global oil supplies, since the United States and Israel launched an attack on Iran last month.
Israeli defence minister says war with Iran entering 'decisive phase'
Israel's Defence Minister Israel Katz said on Saturday that the war with Iran was entering a "decisive phase," praising US strikes on what Washington called military targets on the Kharg Island oil export hub.
"The global and regional struggle against Iran, led by US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, is escalating and entering the decisive phase that will continue as long as necessary," Katz told military top brass in a televised statement.
Iranian official says oil operations are normal on Kharg Island after US strikes
“Export and import operations, as well as the activities of companies based on the island, are currently ongoing,” Ehsan Jahaniyan, deputy governor of Bushehr province, was quoted as saying by NourNews, an outlet close to Iran’s Supreme National Security Council.
Kharg Island is home to the primary terminal that handles the country’s oil exports.
Jahaniyan also said that daily life activities were normal, adding that the strikes left no casualties.
Early on Saturday, the semi-official Fars News Agency reported that US strikes were limited to military facilities.
Macron urges Israel to hold 'direct talks' with Lebanon, offers to host talks in Paris
French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday said Lebanon was ready to engage in "direct talks" with Israel and offered to host negotiations in Paris.
"The Lebanese government has signalled its willingness to engage in direct talks with Israel," he said on X.
"France is ready to facilitate these talks by hosting them in Paris," Macron said, adding he had spoken to the president and prime minister of Lebanon.
Lebanon-based Hezbollah launched air strikes on Israel on 2 March, it says in response to the killing of Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in joint US-Israeli strikes in the opening salvos of the war.
Since then, Israel and Hezbollah had traded almost daily fire, with the IDF saying on Friday it had struck more than 1,100 positions and killed "more than 380 Hezbollah terrorists."
Iran urges UAE residents to stay away from ports
Iran's military warned on Saturday that it considers ports in the United Arab Emirates to be legitimate targets and urged residents to avoid them, in a statement carried by state TV.
Tehran "considers it its legitimate right to defend its national sovereignty and territory by striking American enemy missiles located in ports, docks and US military hideouts" in the UAE, the military's central operational command, Khatam Al-Anbiya, said.
The statement urged civilians to "evacuate" port areas.
Iran says museums and historic sites damaged in war
Iran's cultural heritage and tourism ministry said on Saturday at least 56 museums and historic sites across the country have been damaged, as the Middle East war is in its 15th day.
In Tehran, US-Israeli strikes damaged the UNESCO-listed Golestan Palace in the early days of the conflict, local media reported.
The palace complex is one of the oldest sites in the Iranian capital and once served as the residence of the Qajar dynasty.
The ministry said Tehran has recorded the highest number of damaged monuments, with 19 suffering varying levels of harm.
The vast Naghsh-e Jahan Square, a 17th-century architectural jewel in the heart of the central Iranian city of Isfahan, has also been damaged.
In the port of Siraf, in Bushehr province, several houses were hit in the historic quarter, home to many century-old buildings.
UNESCO, the UN's culture agency, told AFP on Friday it was concerned about hundreds of historic sites in Iran, Israel and Lebanon that have been damaged or threatened by the war.
Iran threatens to attack cities in the United Arab Emirates
Iran’s military command threatened on Saturday to attack cities in the United Arab Emirates, claiming they were used by US forces to launch strikes on Iran’s Abu Musa and Kharg islands.
According to Iran’s state television, the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters said, without providing evidence, that US forces launched attacks on the Islamic Republic from “ports, docks and hideouts within” cities in the Emirates.
It called on people to evacuate “ports, docks and locations where US forces are sheltered in UAE cities.”
The UAE said last month it would not allow attacks on Iran to be launched from its territory.
Bahrain reports more missile and drone attacks
Bahrain’s Defence Ministry said on Saturday that Iran fired 10 drones and three missiles towards the island nation.
That brings the total number of missiles and drones fired at Bahrain during the two-week war to 124 and 203, respectively.
Macron thanks Iraqi PM for 'measures' to safeguard French forces
President Emmanuel Macron said on Saturday he had thanked the Iraqi prime minister for taking measures to protect French forces, after a drone strike killed a French soldier in the Kurdistan region.
"Yesterday, I spoke with the Iraqi prime minister, Mohammed Shia al-Sudani," Macron said on X.
"I thank him for his commitment to getting to the bottom of this attack and to strengthening measures to protect our forces, who are present in Iraq to fight, alongside the Iraqis, against the scourge of terrorism."
Four killed in Israeli air strike on southern Lebanon
Lebanon’s Health Ministry said at least four people were killed in an Israeli air strike on an apartment in the southern city of Sidon on Saturday.
It gave no other details.
10 foreigners detained in UAE over spreading war-related videos on social media
The United Arab Emirates has detained 10 foreigners who allegedly posted footage on social media of missile and drone attacks on the county.
UAE General Prosecutor Hamad Al Shamsi ordered them to remain in detention over accusations of spreading disinformation, some of which included AI-generated videos of purported attacks on UAE landmarks.
He said in a statement that their acts are punishable by imprisonment of at least a year and a fine of at least 100,000 dirhams (€23,744).
Trump says Iran wants a deal ‘but not a deal I would accept!’
US President Donald Trump wrote in a social media post on Saturday night: “The Fake News Media hates to report how well the United States Military has done against Iran, which is totally defeated and wants a deal - But not a deal that I would accept!”
It comes after Trump claimed the US had “totally obliterated” military targets on Iran's Kharg Island, which handles almost all of the country’s crude exports.
And in a phone call with Axios on Wednesday, Trump said the Iran war would end soon because there is "practically nothing left to target."
Saudi Arabia says it intercepted drone in east of country
A drone was intercepted in the eastern region of Saudi Arabia on Saturday, the Defence Ministry said in an online post.
The statement published on the platform X gave no further details.
المتحدث الرسمي لـ #وزارة_الدفاع: اعتراض وتدمير مسيّرة في المنطقة الشرقية. pic.twitter.com/FsmNkWhfw3— وزارة الدفاع (@modgovksa) March 14, 2026
Lebanese media report more Israeli air strikes
Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency reported more Israeli strikes on Saturday morning targeting Beirut and the country’s south.
More details to follow.
US says can provide 'reliable' energy supply to Asia-Pacific
The United States can provide "reliable" energy supplies to Asia-Pacific, US Interior Secretary Doug Burgum said on Saturday, as the Middle East war cripples the region's oil and gas flows.
Prices have surged since US-Israeli strikes on Iran killed its supreme leader and plunged the Middle East into war.
The conflict has virtually halted traffic in the Strait of Hormuz, a key transit point for oil and gas, the vast majority of which is destined for Asia.
US President Donald Trump's "energy dominance" policy aims to ensure that "we have energy to allow for prosperity at home, and we have the ability to sell energy to our friends and allies," Burgum told an event in Tokyo bringing together 17 countries from the region.
That ensures the region has a "reliable, affordable and secure" energy supply that "can't be interrupted by a terrorist regime," he said.
Israeli strike hits north Beirut suburb, local media say
An Israeli strike hit an apartment building in a northern Beirut suburb that had also been targeted a day earlier, Lebanese media reported on Saturday.
Reporters on the scene saw rescue workers and damage, including a hole, in a building in the Nabaa-Burj Hammoud area, outside Iran-backed Hezbollah's strongholds in the capital's southern suburbs.
The same building had been struck on Friday without causing casualties.
Iranian media report 15 explosions in Kharg following US strikes
Iran’s semi-official Fars news agency reported at least 15 explosions on Saturday with thick smoke rising over Kharg Island, earlier hit by US strikes.
It said the strikes targeted an air defence facility, a naval base, the airport control tower and an offshore oil company’s helicopter hangar, adding no oil infrastructure was damaged in the attack.
One killed in air strike on Iraqi capital
An air strike hit a house in Iraq’s capital, Baghdad, early on Saturday, killing at least one person, according to a security official and another affiliated with the Iranian-backed armed groups in the country.
The strike in Baghdad’s Karrada district also wounded two people, they said, speaking on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to speak to the press.
In a statement, the Iraqi military condemned the strike as “a blatant violation of all humanitarian values and a disregard for international conventions.”
Israeli military tells residents in parts of Iran's Tabriz to leave
The Israeli army told people in an industrial zone in the west of Iran's northern city of Tabriz to leave on Saturday ahead of military operations.
"Urgent warning to all people located in the industrial area west of Tabriz," the Israeli military posted on X, adding it would "continue to operate in the area in the coming hours."
Internet shutdowns in Iran since US-Israeli strikes late last month triggered a war in the Middle East meant that residents were unlikely to be able to access online evacuation warnings.
‼️ هشدار فوری به کلیه افراد مستقر در ناحیه صنعتی در غرب تبریز بر اساس ناحيه مشخص شده قرمز رنگ بر روی نقشه ضميمه:— ارتش دفاعی اسرائیل | IDF Farsi (@IDFFarsi) March 14, 2026
⭕ ارتش اسرائیل همچنان که در روزهای اخیر در منطقه تهران برای حمله به زیرساخت های نظامی رژیم ایران اقدام کرده است، طی ساعات آینده در این ناحیه فعالیت خواهد نمود.
⭕… pic.twitter.com/5Mh93W3dhM
Missile strikes helipad inside US Embassy compound in Baghdad
A missile struck a helipad inside the US Embassy in Baghdad, two security officials said.
The projectile landed within the embassy’s boundaries after the Green Zone, the heavily fortified district in central Baghdad that houses Iraqi government institutions and foreign embassies, added the security officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity as they are not authorised to speak with the press.
Trump says US has 'totally obliterated' military targets on Iran's Kharg Island
US President Donald Trump has said the US military has heavily bombed targets on Iran's Kharg Island, which handles almost all of the country’s crude exports and threatened to hit the island's oil infrastructure.
"The United States Central Command executed one of the most powerful bombing raids in the History of the Middle East, and totally obliterated every MILITARY target in Iran's crown jewel, Kharg Island," Trump said on social media.
"I have chosen NOT to wipe out the Oil Infrastructure on the Island. However, should Iran, or anyone else, do anything to interfere with the Free and Safe Passage of Ships through the Strait of Hormuz, I will immediately reconsider."
The United States and Israel have treaded carefully around the island, but Trump administration officials have been reported as saying that capturing Kharg was on the table as the war in the Middle East persists.
The island, located around 30 kilometres off the Iranian mainland, handles roughly 90% of Iran's crude exports, according to a recent JP Morgan note.
State media in Iran said there was no damage to any oil infrastructure on the island following the US strikes.