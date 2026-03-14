Trump: "Von Hormus-Blockade betroffene Länder schicken Kriegsschiffe"

US President Donald Trump said in a social media post on Saturday that many countries would send warships to keep the Strait of Hormuz open, but gave no details about which countries had agreed to do so.

“We have already destroyed 100% of Iran’s Military capability, but it’s easy for them to send a drone or two, drop a mine, or deliver a close range missile somewhere along, or in, this Waterway, no matter how badly defeated they are,” he wrote on Truth Social.

Trump also said he hoped that China, France, Japan, South Korea and the UK would send ships to the area.

Iran has effectively closed the key waterway to oil and gas exports with a mixture of drone strikes and fear that has prompted major companies like Maersk and Hapag-Llloyd to suspend operations in the Middle East.

A fifth of the world’s crude oil and LNG supplies passes through the waterway. Kpler said on 4 March that traffic through the strait was down 90%.