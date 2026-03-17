US President Donald Trump, whose call for assistance from allies to reopen the Strait of Hormuz to oil traffic has largely been rebuffed, said in a social media post on Tuesday that US forces "no longer need" military help in the Iran war.

"Because of the fact that we have had such Military Success, we no longer 'need,' or desire, the NATO Countries' assistance - WE NEVER DID! Likewise, Japan, Australia, or South Korea," Trump posted on his Truth Social network, adding: "WE DO NOT NEED THE HELP OF ANYONE!"

On Monday, Trump warned that NATO faces a “very bad future” if allies didn’t respond to his call to create an international naval police force to keep the Hormuz strait open.