Traumreise durch Afrika: Mit dem Zug von der Ost- an die Westküste

Our wood-panelled sleeper coaches, remodelled and refurbished to mint condition, offer every modern convenience and comfort with fittings and facilities that are of the highest standard.⁠ ·⁠ The Deluxe Suites (seen here) accommodate one or two passengers in double or twin beds and have their own lounge area and en-suite bathroom with shower, toilet and basin.⁠ ·⁠ See more photos and take a virtual tour of the Deluxe Suites, as well as our Pullman, Pullman Gold (used on Long Journeys) and Royal Suites at the link in our bio.⁠ ·⁠ #rovosrail #traintravel #luxurytravel #luxurytrain #luxuryescapes #travelgram #traveltheworld #wanderlust #lovetheworld #beautifuldestinations #travelingplanet #travelstories