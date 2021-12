Selenskyj fordert "vorbeugende Sanktionen" gegen Russland

The first Presidential meeting of the Lublin Triangle - 🇱🇹,🇵🇱,🇺🇦 - is a sign of solidarity with #Ukraine in this challenging period. 🇱🇹 reconfirms unwavering support to Ukraine's sovereignty& territorial integrity. Committed to assist 🇺🇦 on its path to Euroatlantic integration. pic.twitter.com/EJqdZFU9Ue