US-Kriegsminister: Chamenei verwundet und "wahrscheinlich entstellt"

Smoke could be seen rising from two locations around Israel's commercial hub Tel Aviv on Friday, according to reports, after blasts were heard following a warning that missiles were fired from Iran.

Israel's Magen David Adom first responders said they had "searched locations where reports were received; no casualties were located".

The explosions were heard after air raid sirens had been sounded in Tel Aviv.

Prior to the sirens the Israeli military said it had "identified missiles launched from Iran toward the territory of the State of Israel".

It said that air defence systems were "operating to intercept the threat". It is unclear whether there were any casualties or the extent of the damage at this time.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) announced on Friday that they had launched missiles and drones at Israel in coordination with Tehran-backed Hezbollah militants in Lebanon.