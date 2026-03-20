Iran-Krieg: Teheran droht mit weltweiten Attentaten

Die USA verstärken ihre Militärpräsenz im Golf und verlegen weitere Kriegsschiffe samt Tausenden Marinesoldaten aus San Diego in die Region. Insgesamt sind damit bereits zehntausende US-Soldaten im Nahen Osten stationiert.
Der Sprecher der iranischen Streitkräfte droht offen mit Anschlägen weltweit – auch auf US- und israelische Soldaten fernab militärischer Einsätze, etwa im Urlaub oder im Alltag.
Hintergrund sind die Angriffe auf iranische Ziele: Nach Angaben aus dem Iran wurden mindestens 16 Frachtschiffe in Häfen am Persischen Golf zerstört. Israel setzt seine Luftangriffe fort.
Auch in der Region selbst spitzt sich die Lage weiter zu: Raketen schlagen nahe der Altstadt von Jerusalem ein, Energieanlagen in Israel und Kuwait werden angegriffen. In Israel wird der Iran bereits als militärisch deutlich geschwächt eingeschätzt – gleichzeitig zeigt sich, wie stark sich der Konflikt international ausweitet.
Die USA verlegen weitere Truppen in die Golfregion, die NATO zieht sich aus dem Irak zurück, und selbst in Europa wächst die Anspannung, etwa durch Festnahmen an einem britischen Atom-U-Boot-Stützpunkt. Auch politisch verschärft sich der Ton im Westen deutlich.
Lesen Sie die neusten Updates in unserem englischen Liveblog.
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Trump calls NATO allies 'cowards' over refusal to join Strait of Hormuz security force
US President Donald Trump has lashed out at NATO, saying that without America the alliance is a “paper tiger.”
In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump complained about NATO allies not responding to his call to provide security in the Strait of Hormuz.
“Now that fight is Militarily WON, with very little danger for them, they complain about the high oil prices they are forced to pay, but don’t want to help open the Strait of Hormuz, a simple military maneuver that is the single reason for the high oil prices. So easy for them to do, with so little risk. COWARDS!” he wrote.
On Monday, Trump warned that NATO faces a “very bad future” if allies didn’t respond to his call to create an international naval police force.
The Strait of Hormuz is a key route for global oil and gas from the Gulf, carrying about one-fifth of the world’s crude oil.
Most shipping traffic has been halted since early March, shortly after the start of the war in Iran.
Oil prices have risen above $100 (€86) a barrel in recent weeks.
Syria condemns Israeli strikes on military sites
Syria’s foreign ministry condemned strikes launched on Friday by Israel on military infrastructure in southern Syria.
Israel had said it was acting to protect members of the Druze minority after attacks by government forces.
The foreign ministry said Israel was acting on “flimsy pretexts and fabricated excuses” in a “continuation of its policy of interference in internal affairs with the aim of destabilizing security and stability in the region.”
No casualties were reported from the strikes.
Naval expert says reopening Strait of Hormuz a tall order
A British naval expert says it’s “fanciful” to try to reopen the Strait of Hormuz while fighting still rages.
US President Donald Trump has criticised other countries for failing to send naval ships to unblock the key oil route, which has been effectively shut by Iran.
But Retired Royal Navy Commodore Steve Prest said on Friday that “the idea that you could force the strait, even with significant warships and firepower, against a determined enemy…is fanciful.”
To restore shipping, “you have to come to a ceasefire. The fighting has to stop and then you can create the necessary conditions of security.”
Khamenei says Iran dealt enemies 'dizzying blow' in war
Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei said on Friday that Iranians had dealt a "dizzying blow" to the country's enemies during the war with Israel and the United States.
By showing unity and resolve, Iranians had "dealt him (the enemy) a dizzying blow so that he now starts uttering contradictory words and nonsense," Khamenei said in a written message for Persian New Year.
He also said Iran and allied forces in the region were "in no way" behind attacks on Oman and Turkey.
Iran issues global threat as Israel's regime kill list grows with help from the inside
Israel continued its intense strike campaign against the Iranian regime's security forces on Friday by killing the spokesman of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Ali Mohammad Naini, the intelligence chief and deputy commander of the Basij forces, Esmail Ahmadi-Moghaddam as well as the commander of the IRCG Aerospace Force, Mehdi Ghorishi, the Iranian media and Israel’s Defence Forces announced on Friday.
Now Israel is getting help from ordinary Iranians who are rising up against the regime.
Read the full report from Peter Barabas and Babak Kamiar below.
Tehran issues global threat as Israel’s regime kill list grows
Israel eliminated three top Iranian commanders on Friday as it continues its relentless strikes on Tehran’s repression forces, with help from ordinary Iranians…
Drone attack causes fire at Kuwait oil refinery
Drone attacks hit Kuwait's Mina Al-Ahmadi oil refinery on Friday, causing several fires but no casualties, state media said, citing the national oil company.
"The Mina Al-Ahmadi refinery...was subjected early today to several hostile drone attacks, causing fires in some of its units," the official Kuwait News Agency said, adding that "several refinery units were shut down."
The Kuwaiti army later said that the fire was brought under control without any casualties.
"Two drones targeted one of the units in a refinery of the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation, resulting in a fire that was brought under control by the specialised teams, without any injuries," it said on X.
بيان رقم (36)— KUWAIT ARMY - الجيش الكويتي (@KuwaitArmyGHQ) March 20, 2026
صادر عن المتحدث الرسمي لوزارة الدفاع
العقيد الركن سعود عبدالعزيز العطوان
رصدت منظومة الدفاع الجوي خلال الـ (24) ساعة الماضية عدد (1)صاروخ بالستي، وتم التعامل معه وتدميره.
كما تم رصد عدد (25) طائرة مسيّرة معادية داخل المجال الجوي الكويتي، وتمكنت منظومات الدفاع… pic.twitter.com/j4aSLuF2vz
Israel decries Iran's 'madness' after impact near Jerusalem holy sites
Israel's foreign ministry on Friday accused Iran of an "attack on the holy sites" of Jerusalem after an impact near the walls of the Old City following a missile warning.
"The Iranian attack on the holy sites sacred to all three religions reveals the madness of the Iranian regime, which claims to be religious," Israel's foreign ministry wrote on X, calling it an "Iranian gift" for the Muslim holiday Eid al-Fitr.
It was unclear whether the impact was from a missile or was caused by an interception.
Impact near Jerusalem Old City after Iran missile warning
Smoke was seen rising from an impact site near the walls of Jerusalem's Old City on Friday, Israeli television showed, after journalists heard loud blasts following a warning of Iranian missiles.
Israeli media showed footage of a crater in a road that appeared to be close to the Jewish and Armenian quarters of the historic Old City.
Israeli police said they were "conducting searches to locate the impact sites of weapons and munitions or interception fragments within the Jerusalem District."
Hezbollah says it hit five towns and villages in northern Israel
Lebanon’s Hezbollah group says it fired salvos of rockets and drones that struck Israeli military positions and towns and villages including Kiryat Shemona, Hanita, Avivim, Ramot Naftali and Shlomi.
The Iran-backed group’s statement on Friday also said that its fighters attacked a group of Israeli soldiers inside the Lebanese town of Khiam, the scene of intense fighting over the past days.
French foreign minister calls on Iran to make 'major concessions'
French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot said on a visit to Israel on Friday that Iran must make major concessions as part of any long-term political solution following the war.
"Whatever the outcome of the ongoing military operations, it must be complemented by a political solution that produces lasting results," Barrot told journalists in Tel Aviv.
"In this regard, the Iranian regime must be prepared to make major concessions, a radical change of stance."
Barrot repeated a European call for a moratorium on strikes against energy infrastructure after an Israeli bombardment of Iran's key gas field pushed up energy prices.
Iran military threatens to hunt down US, Israeli officials even on vacation
Iran's military threatened on Friday to hunt down officials and army commanders from the United States and Israel even while they were vacationing or visiting entertainment centres.
"We are watching your cowardly officials and commanders, pilots and wicked soldiers," armed forces spokesman Abolfazl Shekarchi said, quoted by state TV.
"From now on, based on the information we have on you, the promenades, resorts and tourist and entertainment centres in the world will not be safe for you either."
NATO 'temporarily' withdraws Iraq mission, officials say
The NATO mission in Iraq has temporarily withdrawn from the country, two Iraqi security officials said on Friday, citing the impact of the war in Iran.
"There is no disagreement" with the Iraqi government, one official told the AFP news agency on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the subject.
"It's a temporary withdrawal. They are worried because of the situation," he added. Another official said "the entire NATO mission has withdrawn", except for a small number of personnel.
The NATO mission is headquartered in an Iraqi military base in Baghdad's Green Zone near the US embassy, which since the start of the war has been targeted multiple times.
NATO Mission Iraq
NMI is designed to help strengthen Iraqi security institutions and forces so that they themselves can prevent the return of ISIS/Daesh, fight terrorism and sta…
Spain to spend €5 billion to ease Iran war fallout, PM says
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez announced on Friday a €5 billion package aimed at offsetting the economic impact of the Middle East conflict, including a "drastic reduction" in energy taxes.
The package's 80 measures will include cuts to the value-added tax on gas and fuel, which could lower prices at the pump by up to 30 cents per litre, he told a news conference after an emergency cabinet meeting.
Switzerland will not export war materiel to US during war, government says
Switzerland said on Friday it will not authorise the export of war materiel to the United States during the Iran war, in line with its long-standing principle of military neutrality.
"The export of war materiel to countries involved in the international armed conflict with Iran cannot be authorised for the duration of the conflict," the government said in a statement.
"Exports of war materiel to the USA cannot currently be authorised," and existing US licences will now face regular review, it said, whilst adding that Switzerland has not issued war materiel export licences to Israel or Iran for years.
Macron says 'war in Iran will not deter France from supporting Ukraine'
President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday that France would press ahead with its efforts to back Ukraine, speaking after the country's navy intercepted an oil tanker sailing from Russia.
"We are staying the course," Macron said on X. "The war in Iran will not deter France from supporting Ukraine, where Russia's war of aggression continues."
Abu Dhabi police arrest over 100 for filming, posting 'misleading' info during war
Police in the United Arab Emirates said on Friday they had arrested over 100 people for filming and posting "misleading" information during the war, as Gulf countries crack down on footage and posts related to Iran's attacks.
"Abu Dhabi Police announced the arrest of 109 individuals of various nationalities who filmed sites and incidents and circulated incorrect information via social media platforms during current events," it said in a statement on X, adding that some of the people had shared "misleading information."
#أخبارنا | #شرطة_أبوظبي تضبط 109 شخصاً لقيامهم بتصوير الأحداث وتداول معلومات مضللة— شرطة أبوظبي (@ADPoliceHQ) March 20, 2026
أعلنت شرطة أبوظبي ضبط 109 أشخاص من جنسيات مختلفة قاموا بتصوير مواقع وأحداث وتداول معلومات غير صحيحة عبر منصات التواصل الاجتماعي خلال الأحداث الجارية، الأمر الذي من شأنه إثارة الرأي العام ونشر… pic.twitter.com/LWanahKiFp
Israel’s defence minister says strikes on Syria were to protect Druze minority
Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz has warned the Syrian government against using the war as a cover to harm Syria’s Druze community, after Israel’s military said on Friday it had struck sites in the Suweyda area in response to what it said were attacks against the Druze.
There was no immediate word on casualties and Syrian state media has not commented or reported on the Israeli strikes. It wasn’t immediately clear when the strikes took place.
“We will strike with even greater force,” Katz said.
Activist groups in the Druze majority province said that skirmishes have taken place between armed Druze groups and Syrian government forces in the past two days.
⭕️In response to yesterday’s events in which Druze civilians were attacked, the IDF struck a command center and weapons in military compounds belonging to the Syrian regime in southern Syria.— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) March 20, 2026
The IDF will not tolerate harm towards the Druze population in Syria and will continue…
Iran-linked facilities close in Dubai
Iranian-linked facilities in Dubai have been closed as the Iran war has seen the United Arab Emirates repeatedly targeted by Iranian fire.
The Iranian Hospital, opened in 1972 under the shah in Dubai, was closed on Friday and its website was down and its phone number disconnected.
The Financial Times, which first reported the closure, quoted an anonymous Emirati government official saying institutions “directly linked” to Iran would be closed after being “misused to advance agendas that do not serve the Iranian people and in violation of UAE laws.”
The Iranian Club in Bur Dubai earlier wrote on Instagram it would close “due to the current circumstances.”
The UAE’s State Security Department announced it had arrested members of a “terrorist network,” claiming that it was funded and operated by Iran and Hezbollah.
Authorities say the network has been operating in the UAE under the cover of a fictious business entity with the aim of disrupting the UAE’s economy and financial stability, through money laundering and “terrorist financing.”
Israeli military says striking Iranian region on Caspian Sea
Israel's military said on Friday it was launching strikes in Iran's Noor region on the shores of the Caspian Sea, as it kept up its bombing campaign after almost three weeks of war.
"The IDF has begun striking targets belonging to the Iranian terror regime," the army said in a statement.
The fresh strikes come after Israel's military said on Thursday its jets had hit several Iranian naval vessels in the Caspian Sea.
US, Israel strike 16 Iranian cargo vessels in port city
The United States and Israel struck 16 Iranian cargo vessels in port towns in the Gulf on Friday, local media reported, saying the ships were burnt.
"Following the...air attack, at least 16 cargo vessels belonging to citizens of the towns of Bandar Lengeh and Bandar Kong were completely burnt in the fire," a local official from the southern Hormozgan province said, quoted by the Tasnim news agency.
Iran’s FM told British counterpart UK complicit in US and Israel 'aggression'
Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told his British counterpart Yvette Cooper in a phone call that any US use of British bases would be seen as "participation in aggression" against the Islamic republic.
It was not clear when the call with Cooper took place.
"These actions will certainly be regarded as participation in aggression and will be recorded in the history of relations between the two countries," said Araghchi, according to a statement released on Friday by the foreign ministry.
‘Iran war is Europe’s war’, says former Trump security advisor
Europe’s stance on the Iran war risks US President Donald Trump walking away from the conflict in Ukraine, his former national security advisor, John Bolton, has said, criticising the EU’s reaction to the situation in the Middle East.
In an interview with Euronews, Bolton, who also previously served as the US’ ambassador to the UN, branded the Iran conflict as “Europe’s war.”
Read the full report below.
‘Iran war is Europe’s war’, says former Trump security advisor
Trump’s former national security advisor has slammed European leaders’ inaction on the war in Iran as a “mistake” that invites the US president to halt support…
Iran Revolutionary Guards say spokesperson killed in US-Israel strikes
Iran's Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) said on Friday that US-Israeli strikes had killed their spokesperson Ali Mohammad Naini.
Naini "was martyred in the criminal cowardly terrorist attack,” the IRGC said in a statement on their Sepah News website.
Before his death, Naini issued a statement insisting Tehran was still able to build missiles despite the attacks coming from Israel and the United States.
🔴ELIMINATED: Ali Mohammad Naini, the Spokesperson and Head of the Public Relations Array of the IRGC.— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) March 20, 2026
Naini served in several propaganda and public relations roles. In his role as the IRGC's main propagandist for the past 2 years, he disseminated the regime's terrorist… pic.twitter.com/e29Elb16FS
Iran’s supreme leader calls for ‘security’ to be taken from enemies
Iran’s new Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei called on Friday for enemy nations to have their “security” taken away, his latest message to the public.
Khamenei made the remarks in a statement issued on his behalf to President Masoud Pezeshkian after Israel killed Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib.
Khamenei hasn’t been seen since he was named as supreme leader, succeeding his father, the 86-year-old Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in an Israeli airstrike on the first day of the war on 28 February.
There have been growing comments from American and Israeli officials that Mojtaba Khamenei was hurt in the war.
Iran Guards say missile production continues despite war
Iran's Revolutionary Guards said on Friday that the Islamic republic has continued to produce missiles despite the war with Israel and the United States.
"Our missile industry deserves a perfect score...and there is no concern in this regard, because even under wartime conditions we continue missile production," Guards spokesperson Ali Mohammad Naini said, quoted by the Fars news agency.
On Thursday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that "Iran no longer has the capacity to enrich uranium and manufacture ballistic missiles."
Israel says it strucK Syrian government targets after attack on Druze
The Israeli military said it struck infrastructure belonging to the Syrian government in response to attacks on Druze civilians in Sweida in southern Syria.
Syria's state media has not yet acknowledged the attack.
Israel has previously intervened in Syria, saying it was acting to protect the Druze minority.
Qatar says LNG export capacity was reduced by 17% following Iranian strike on key facility
Qatar said it reduced its export capacity of liquefied natural gas by approximately 17% after Iran struck its Ras Laffan energy facility.
The strike caused extensive damage, which is estimated to take up to five years to repair.
Iran intensified its campaign against energy facilities across the Gulf, including sites in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the key gas hub in Qatar, following Israel's attack on Iran's main natural gas field on Wednesday.
Israel says it will hold off on further attacks on Iranian natural gas fields
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel would hold off launching further attacks on Iranian gas fields following a request by US President Donald Trump.
"Fact number one, Israel acted alone against the Asaluyeh gas compound. Fact number two, President Trump asked us to hold off on future attacks and we're holding off," Netanyahu said at a press conference last night.
The Israeli leader also suggested that the war will end "a lot faster than people think," while rejecting claims that it dragged the US into the war with Iran.
"Does anyone really think that someone can tell President Trump what to do? come on," he said.
Israel launches strikes on Tehran overnight
Several explosions were reported across Tehran as Iranians marked Nowruz, the Persian New Year.
The Israeli military said it launched a wave of strikes on Tehran following Iranian attacks at Israel overnight.
Drone attack hits Kuwait's Mina Al-Ahmadi oil refinery
Drone attacks struck Kuwait's Mina Al-Ahmadi oil refinery, sparking multiple fires but causing no casualties, according to state medai citing the national oil company.
The oil facility, which can process around 730,000 barrels of oil per day, already came under an Iranian attack and sustained damage on Thursday.
Kuwait's Mina Al-Ahmadi oil refinery is one of the three refineries in the country.
Bahrain’s Interior Ministry also reported that a fire erupted Friday morning after drone shrapnel fell on a warehouse.
Meanwhile, Emirati authorities said air defences were responding to missile and drone attacks early this morning.