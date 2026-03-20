Iran-Krieg: Teheran droht mit weltweiten Attentaten

US President Donald Trump has lashed out at NATO, saying that without America the alliance is a “paper tiger.”

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump complained about NATO allies not responding to his call to provide security in the Strait of Hormuz.

“Now that fight is Militarily WON, with very little danger for them, they complain about the high oil prices they are forced to pay, but don’t want to help open the Strait of Hormuz, a simple military maneuver that is the single reason for the high oil prices. So easy for them to do, with so little risk. COWARDS!” he wrote.

On Monday, Trump warned that NATO faces a “very bad future” if allies didn’t respond to his call to create an international naval police force.

The Strait of Hormuz is a key route for global oil and gas from the Gulf, carrying about one-fifth of the world’s crude oil.

Most shipping traffic has been halted since early March, shortly after the start of the war in Iran.

Oil prices have risen above $100 (€86) a barrel in recent weeks.