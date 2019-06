Madonna schockiert mit blutigen Musikclip

View this post on Instagram

This is your wake up call. Gun violence disproportionately affects children, teenagers and the marginalized in our communities. ..................... Honor the victims and demand GUN CONTROL. NOW. Volunteer, stand up, donate, reach out. Wake up and insist on common-sense gun safety legislation. .....................🙏🏼 Innocent lives depend on it. Join me in supporting the following organizations: @everytown @marchforourlives @gaysagainstgunsny @sandyhookpromise @humanrightscampaign @thetaskforce @transequalitynow @ncadv @onepulseforamerica @SUPGV @mpjinstitute #WakeUp #madamex #godcontrol @jonasakerlund @bcompleted @andylecompte @eyobyohannes @visionaaron