Education should be one of the pillars in a future Palestinian state sent. This is what the responsible Minister Marwan Awartani wants.

On this day he opens a new school in the West Bank. This was built with funds from the European Union.

The EU has been among the Palestinians' biggest supporters since at least 2018, when the United States, under Donald Trump, turned on the auxiliary.

Awartani: "The well-being of our children, physically, mentally, emotionally and mentally, is a great challenge for us.

Our living conditions and the harshness our children experience day in and day out is a challenge for parents, the school system and our communities.

The children suffer from trauma and major social and psychological problems. "

Just a few miles from the new school, near the checkpoint between Jerusalem and Bethlehem, is the refugee camp Al-Ayda.

Here we meet Ali Eid Abuaker, whose seven-year-old son was held for six days by the Israeli security forces.

A neighbor filmed the arrest with his phone.

An experience that reminded the father of his own imprisonment when he was 14.

"They gave me a mini-cell, a meter squared, it was like a grave, three months and ten days.

Since then I have had physical problems. "

Allegra Pacheco helps to process such traumatic experiences. She heads a group that has set up UN relief for Palestinian refugees.

The UN has been managing the camp since 1950.

"Police use every means to comb out neighborhoods, sometimes arresting children and releasing them the next day.

Other children are being detained for months. "

The Palestinian Authority wants a greater EU role in the Middle East conflict beyond humanitarian aid.

"I call on Europe to be at the head of a coalition advocating an end to the Israeli occupation and the two-state solution.

If President Trump does not want to see reality, he is doomed to fail. "

Prime Minister Mohammad Schtayyeh responded to Trump's so-called "Deal of the Century" in order to re-launch the peace process through massive investment.

But the plan, announced a long time ago, can still wait.

Jonathan Rynhold, Professor at Bar-Ilan University in Tel Aviv:

"All the talk about possible details of this plan is practically irrelevant, because there will be no two-state solution in the next few years.

The question that arises then is: what can be done in practice to at least approximate this solution?

This could be an improvement in relations between the Arab Gulf States and Israel.

In return, Israel could offer greater freedom of movement, a freeze on settlements and a transfer of civilian control in the West Bank to the Palestinian Authority. "

The largest increase in settlements has occurred in Jerusalem, which sees the Israeli government as a whole as the capital of Israel.

But the Palestinians are demanding East Jerusalem as the capital of their future state.

But evictions and evictions are the order of the day in these neighborhoods.

The Al Sabbagh family has just lost a 35-year legal dispute.

"We will never forget what they did to us and other families in Jerusalem, there is no solution to our problem."

Hope that just the Trump plan could help, the Palestinians do not have.

