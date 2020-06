IWF sagt schwere Rezession wegen Coronavirus voraus

Growth in #AdvancedEconomies is projected at –8.0% in 2020, 1.9 percentage points lower than in the April 2020 WEO. In 2021, growth is projected to strengthen to 4.8%, leaving 2021 GDP for the group about 4% below its 2019 level. More in #WEOhttps://t.co/WpXSzg9YxApic.twitter.com/4HpQVBhZfb