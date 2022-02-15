Impfskeptiker Djokovic will zur Not Grand-Slam-Turniere "opfern"

Impfskeptiker Novak Djokovic bleibt seiner Linie treu. Der Weltranglistenerste will sich auch dann nicht gegen das Coronavirus impfen lassen, wenn er dadurch seine Teilnahme an den bevorstehenden Grand-Slam-Turnieren in Paris und Wimbledon gefährden würde. Dies sei der Preis, den er bereit sei zu zahlen, sagte der 34-jährige Serbe in ein em BBC-Interview. Er hatte bereits die Australian Open im Januar verpasst.

ITW ON BBC

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-60354068

Novak Djokovic has said he would rather miss out on future tennis trophies than be forced to get a Covid vaccine.

Speaking exclusively to the BBC, he said he should not be associated with the anti-vax movement, but supported an individual's right to choose.

Djokovic was asked if he would sacrifice taking part in competitions such as Wimbledon and the French Open over his stance on the vaccine.

"Yes, that is the price that I'm willing to pay," he said.

The 20-times Grand Slam winner was deported from Australia last month after the government cancelled his visa in a row over his vaccine status.