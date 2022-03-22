Dieser Inhalt ist in Ihrer Region nicht verfügbar
Krieg in Ukraine: Biden warnt vor Chemiewaffen-Angriff durch Putin

Von Euronews  mit dpa, afp, ap
Biden gestern in Washington: "Wir müssen auf der Hut sein"
Die Ukraine will sich Russland trotz fortgesetzter Angriffe und der immer schlechteren humanitären Lage nicht beugen. Präsident Wolodymyr Selenskyj erteilte Ultimaten aus Moskau im Fernsehen eine klare Absage.

Selenskyj: Ultimaten "nicht akzeptierbar"

Über mögliche Kompromisse mit Russland zur Beendigung des Krieges müsse das ukrainische Volk entscheiden. „Die Inhalte eines möglichen Abkommens mit Russland könnten historische Veränderungen bedeuten", sagte Selenskyj. "Und deshalb würden wir die Menschen darüber abstimmen lassen.“

Die abschließende Form von Kompromissen mit Russland über Sicherheitsgarantien sowie über die besetzten Gebiete der Ukraine müsse in einem Referendum abgesegnet werden. Beide Kriegsparteien verhandeln derzeit miteinander. Konkrete Vereinbarungen gibt es aber bislang noch nicht.

Biden warnt vor Chemiewaffen-Einsatz durch Putin

Derweil warf US-Präsident Joe Biden Russland vor, beim Angriffskrieg in der Ukraine auch den Einsatz chemischer oder biologischer Massenvernichtungswaffen in Betracht zu ziehen. Moskau werfe Kiew vor, im Besitz solcher Waffen zu sein - nur um dann selbst chemische Waffen zum Einsatz zu bringen.

"Putin hat schon in der Vergangenheit Chemiewaffen eingesetzt, und wir sollten auf der Hut sein", so Biden. "Er weiß, dass die Nato-Front einen solchen Angriff mit schwerwiegenden Folgen beantworten würde. Aber die Gefahr ist und bleibt real."

Russischer Angriffskrieg in der Ukraine

Rettungskräfte arbeiten am 18. März 2022 in der ukrainischen Stadt Charkiw am Gebäude der Nationalen Akademie für Staatsverwaltung
Feuerwehrleute löschen ein Feuer in der Nähe eines Einkaufszentrums nach Beschuss in Kiew, Ukraine, 21. März 2022.
Anwohner sammeln Überreste ihrer zerstörten Wohnungen in einem fünfstöckigen Wohnhaus ein.
Durch das Dach eines von Granaten getroffenen Gebäudes in Charkiw kann man eine Frau auf der Straße sehen. 20. März 2022
Ein Mitglied der ukrainischen Territorialen Verteidigungskräfte steht am 20. März 2022 an einem Kontrollpunkt in Kiew Wache.
Eine Mutter umarmt ihren Sohn, der aus der belagerten Stadt Mariupol geflohen und am Sonntag am Bahnhof in Liwiw (Westukraine) angekommen ist. 20. März 2022
Eine Mutter stillt ihr Kind, nachdem ein Wohngebäude in Kiew von den Trümmern einer abgeschossenen Rakete getroffen wurde. 20. März 2022
Krankenhauspersonal sitzt während eines Luftangriffsalarms in Brovary, nördlich von Kiew, im Luftschutzkeller. 17. März 2022
Ein beschädigtes Militärfahrzeug in Charkiw, Ukraine. 16. März 2022
Beschädigte Fahrzeuge stehen inmitten von Trümmern und im Stadtzentrum von Charkiw in der Ukraine. 16. März 2022
Eine Frau wird aus einem brennenden Wohnhaus in Kiew evakuiert. 15. März 2022
Menschen umarmen sich vor einem beschädigten Wohnhaus in Kiew, nachdem bei Angriffen auf Wohngebiete mindestens zwei Menschen getötet wurden. 15. März 2022
Menschen nehmen an einer Trauerfeier für vier ukrainische Militärangehörige teil, die bei einem Luftangriff auf einen Militärstützpunkt in Jarokiw getötet wurden, Lwiw
Feuerwehrleute arbeiten in einem durch Granatenbeschuss beschädigten Wohnhaus in Kiew, Ukraine. 15. März 2022
Ein Feuerwehrmann vor einem zerstörten Wohnhaus nach einem Bombenanschlag in einem Wohngebiet in Kiew, 15. März 2022
Freiwillige nähen ukrainische Flaggen und Erste-Hilfe-Kästen in einem Workshop in Lwiw, 14. März 2022
Ein ukrainischer Soldat vor einem zerstörten Trolleybus und Taxi nach einem russischen Bombenangriff, Kiew, 14. März 2022
Ein älterer Bewohner wartet darauf, von ukrainischen Feuerwehrleuten gerettet zu werden, Kiew, 15. März 2022
Ein Anwohner sucht in einem Wohnhaus nach seinen Habseligkeiten, Kiew, 14. März 2022
Blick auf zerstörte Wohnungen in Charkiw, Ukraine. 13. März 2022
Zwei ältere Frauen verstecken sich bei Kerzenlicht in einem als Luftschutzbunker genutzten Keller in Irpin, 13. März 2022
Eine Frau und ihr Kind in einem U-Bahn-Wagen in einer Metrostation, die als Bombenschutzraum dient. Kiew 13. März 2022
Ein Bewohner trägt Habseligkeiten aus einem Wohnhaus, das nach der Explosion einer russischen Rakete in Charkiw schwer beschädigt wurde. 13. März 2022
Behelfsküche in einer unterirdischen Metrostation, die als Bombenschutzraum in Kiew dient. 13. März 2022
Ukrainische Rettungskräfte und Freiwillige tragen eine verletzte schwangere Frau aus einer Entbindungsklinik in Mariupol, 9. März 2022
Ein Mann fährt mit dem Fahrrad vor einem durch Granatenbeschuss beschädigten Wohnhaus in Mariupol, Ukraine. 9. März 2022
Ukrainische Soldaten und Notfallhelfer arbeiten an der Seite des durch Beschuss beschädigten Entbindungskrankenhauses in Mariupol, Ukraine. 9. März 2022.
Ein Angehöriger der ukrainischen territorialen Verteidigungskräfte umarmt einen Einwohner, der Irpin, außerhalb von Kiew verlässt. 9. März 2022
Ukrainische Zivilisten erhalten in den Außenbezirken von Lwiw in der Westukraine eine Waffenausbildung. 7. März 2022
Eine ältere Frau wird in einem Rollstuhl aus Irpin am Stadtrand von Kiew evakuiert wurde. 8. März 2022
Ein freiwillige Helferin hält ein Tablett mit Knödeln für die Verteidiger der Ukraine in Drohobytsch.
Ukrainische Soldaten beziehen Stellung in der Innenstadt von Kiew, Ukraine. Februar 2022
Die Regierungschefs der Niederlande und Polens, Mark Rutte und Mateusz Morawiecki, sprachen sich bei einem Treffen in Warschau für schärfere Sanktionen gegen Moskau aus – wie eine mögliche Blockade von Seehäfen in der Europäischen Union für russische Schiffe.