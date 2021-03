What is Madrid’s most iconic view? For many it’s Cibeles, for others the Prado Museum, the Puerta de Alcalá, the Royal Palace, or the Statue of the Bear and the Strawberry Tree.



You can choose the most iconic @MADRID view, at #FITUR2021. #WeAreTourism | #WeAreReunionpic.twitter.com/xxhLy6uTWo