Waldbrandgefahr: EU schickt Feuerwehrleute nach Griechenland

🧑‍🚒🚒 Greek Firefighters📍#Larissa with #Bulgaria🇧🇬 colleagues arrived yesterday in #Greece to take part in the 🇪🇺#UCPM pre-positioning project



🤝🏻Knowledge exchange & coordination for quick response in case of a #forestfire🔥



Welcome 🙏🏻 Thank you!



🇬🇷🤝🏻🇧🇬🤝🏻🇪🇺 @eu_echo#EUCivPropic.twitter.com/d7AJVXcL03