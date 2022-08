Alexey Alchin verbrannte seinen russischen Pass, jetzt droht die Auslieferung

My dear friends and mates all around the world. Once more I want you to read what I am saying and what are inside my mind and heart 🙏🙇 Two days before invasion of dictator Putin in Ukraine had started I wrote you the message here in FB. Last Saturday, I did what I wrote. You can see that on video. I am grateful that most of the world supporting Ukrainian people 🙇🙏 You are supporting innocent people, freedom and democracy. Thank you so much. That means a lot to me.